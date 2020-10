ALBANY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Albany man was arrested Saturday after being indicted for the rape of a minor.

Christopher Thrasher, 38, was indicted on October 8 by the Clinton County Grand Jury and charged with Rape 1st degree, Victim < 12 years of age.

Kentucky State Police conducted the investigation leading to the indictment.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.