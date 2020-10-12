Early voting begins in Kentucky Tuesday, here’s what to expect in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early voting statewide begins Tuesday. SKyPAC is the only place where you can vote early in-person in Warren County three weeks before the election.

“It will start in the morning from 8am and it will go until 4:30 p.m. If you’re in line at 4:30 of course someone will come out and you’ll be allowed to vote,” said Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates.

Early voting will also be open the next three Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

“Everything will be social distanced, you will be required to wear a mask and we have several voting locations here within the building,” explained Yates.

Parking is available in the back of SKyPAC, and handicap and street parking is out front. After entering the building, you will get your license scanned.

“They will send you to a station to get your ballot and to check in and then you’re ready to go to mark your ballot. It is a little longer ballot-- we have two constitutional amendments on there,” said Yates. “It’s a two sided ballot, and the clerk will tell each voter that it is a two sided ballot.”

Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates says there were over 17,000 requests for absentee ballots this general election and almost 24,000 in the primary election.

“More people are wanting to cast that vote in-person,” said Yates.

There will be six polling locations the day of the election and it doesn’t matter which one you go to.

“Any registered voter from Warren County can go to any of those six centers, it’s not geographical that you have to be in the area that you live.”

The locations include the following: Ephram White Gym, Phil Moore Park, Buchanon Park, Living Hope Church, Warren Central High School Gym and SKyPAC.

