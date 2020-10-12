Advertisement

Green County man arrested for assault and impersonating a peace officer

George Barton is accused of assault and impersonating a pace officer.
George Barton is accused of assault and impersonating a pace officer.(Adair County Regional Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRADYVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Greensburg man Sunday following an assault investigation from September.

According to KSP, the victim said that she was travelling west on Edmonton road around 10:30 p.m. on September 3 when she saw blue lights coming up behind her. She pulled over even though she did not think she had made any traffic violations. She stated that a male subject approached her from an unidentified car that did not have law enforcement decals on it. Police said when the man got to the window he threw what is suspected to be ammonia in her face and tried to forcibly take her from the vehicle. According to the report, the woman fought back and suffered a head injury but was able to get free. The male subject went back to his vehicle and left the scene.

As the result of an investigation, KSP obtained an arrest warrant on 47-year-old George Barton for Assault 4th degree (minor injury), Impersonating a Peace Officer, Improper use of blue lights, Wanton endangerment-2nd degree, Unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree, and Terroristic threatening 3rd degree.

Barton was arrested Sunday after several hours of negotiation and the use of chemical munitions after authorities said he barricaded himself inside his home.

