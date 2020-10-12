KCTCS offering virtual events during National Transfer Student Week

VERSAILLES, Ky. - During National Transfer Student Week, Oct. 19-23, the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College Systems (KCTCS) will offer virtual transfer fairs. Students who intend to transfer can learn more about their university of interest and connect directly with representatives who can answer questions.

“We have found online transfer fairs to be very successful in the past,” said KCTCS Chancellor Kris Williams. “In today’s world, it’s also a safe way for our students to learn as much as possible about their transfer options from our many four-year partners.”

Students of Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC), as well as all KCTCS students, will have the opportunity to speak to representatives from nearly 50 colleges and universities, including Western Kentucky University, to discuss how to successfully transfer their two-year associate degree from SKYCTC to a four-year college after they graduate.

Students can view the nearly 50 universities participating in the Thriving Through Transfer Fair and register online to participate at a convenient time.

