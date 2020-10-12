Advertisement

Kentucky woman with autoimmune disease fears going back to work

By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the pandemic, unemployment backlogs are an area of concern as more and more Kentuckians continue to file.

Navigating the unemployment system has become a full-time job for Ashley Temple who has not received the correct unemployment assistance since May. Going back to work is something she fears as someone with the autoimmune disease lupus.

“It terrifies me to think that I’m going to have to try to find a job and that my doctor told me that if I caught this virus my chances are slim to none of survival," says Ashley, who was in remission until recently.

Ashley was first put on unemployment insurance even though she says she did not qualify because she was self-employed and did not meet the income requirements. She said she should have been on pandemic unemployment assistance.

Ashley was switched over, but now her claim is under investigation. Ashley fears the day her landlord needs her rent.

“It terrifies me because I don’t want to be on the streets. I don’t want to have to tell my son that he can’t bring my grandson to see me because I don’t have anywhere for him to bring him. It’s not like I can just jump and rent a hotel room," Ashley notes.

She is a new grandmother and says she wanted to be able to help out. Now, she is just looking for answers as to why she cannot claim assistance like many other Kentuckians.

You can visit the Unemployment Claims System to apply for unemployment or visit the Kentucky Career Center to see what unemployment benefits you might qualify for.

