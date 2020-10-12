Advertisement

Lady Dragons edge Lady Raiders in opening round of 14th District Tournament

Girls Soccer 14 District Tournament Warren Central vs Warren East
Girls Soccer 14 District Tournament Warren Central vs Warren East(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Warren Central Lady Dragons defeated the Warren East Lady Raiders 1-0 in the opening round of the 14th District Tournament.

Warren Central’s Ahtziri Falcon-Perez would score the game’s lone goal off a corner kick in the 70th minute.

The Lady Dragons will face the defending state champs, the Greenwood Lady Gators on Monday, October 12 at 6:00 pm.

All games for the girls 14th District Tournament will be held at South Warren High School.

Sports

