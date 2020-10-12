Lady Dragons edge Lady Raiders in opening round of 14th District Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Warren Central Lady Dragons defeated the Warren East Lady Raiders 1-0 in the opening round of the 14th District Tournament.

Warren Central’s Ahtziri Falcon-Perez would score the game’s lone goal off a corner kick in the 70th minute.

The Lady Dragons will face the defending state champs, the Greenwood Lady Gators on Monday, October 12 at 6:00 pm.

All games for the girls 14th District Tournament will be held at South Warren High School.

