Man stabbed in Glasgow after altercation

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday, the Glasgow Police Department was called to a stabbing on West Front Street.

The victim confirmed that he had been stabbed in the abdomen area after being involved in an altercation.

Brandie Runyon, 35, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence Assault in the second degree .

She was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

