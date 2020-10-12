Advertisement

Man stabbed in Glasgow after altercation

Brandie Runyon, 35 of Glasgow was charged with Domestic Violence Assault in the 2nd Degree.
Brandie Runyon, 35 of Glasgow was charged with Domestic Violence Assault in the 2nd Degree.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:07 AM CDT
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday, the Glasgow Police Department was called to a stabbing on West Front Street.

The victim confirmed that he had been stabbed in the abdomen area after being involved in an altercation.

Brandie Runyon, 35, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence Assault in the second degree .

She was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

