McConnell set to debate Democratic rival McGrath in Kentucky

The Kentucky debate will air on WBKO ABC Monday at 6 p.m.(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP/WBKO) - Kentucky voters are about to get their first, and potentially only, chance to see a debate between Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath. They’re set to meet Monday evening for a socially distanced encounter. The debate will be aired on Gray Television’s Kentucky-based stations. It comes near the end of a big-spending campaign. McConnell is seeking a seventh term and has consistently led in polling. The rivals will debate at WKYT, and the Lexington station took a number of precautions in response to the coronavirus. Kentucky is in the midst of another spike of COVID-19 cases.

WBKO viewers can watch the debate Monday night at 6 p.m.

