Advertisement

Members of the Judiciary Committee discuss Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began Monday with opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the group charged with vetting President Donald Trump’s nominee to join the nation’s high court.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, was named by President Trump on October 3 as his pick for replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His decision to put forward a replacement was met with criticism as Democrats and some Republicans on Capitol Hill believe it is too close to an election to push through a nominee.

Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee are speaking with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau about their interactions with the nominee during this week’s hearings:

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

McConnell set to debate Democratic rival McGrath in Kentucky

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky voters are about to get their first, and potentially only, chance to see a debate between Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

McGrath tries to turn McConnell’s seniority into liability

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Amy McGrath is trying to turn Mitch McConnell’s Senate seniority into a liability.

Latest News

Politics

Kentucky Democrats outpacing GOP in absentee ballot requests

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Democrats have built a big lead over Republicans in requesting absentee ballots for the November election.

News

Governor Beshear announces funding for access road in South Cooper Industrial Park in Barren County

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
The local authority is in the process of acquiring 152 acres for the site.

News

Majority Leader McConnell announces bill to help make horseracing safer, fairer, and more transparent

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act and new independent authority will aim to help protect the sport and the over 24,000 Kentucky workers who support it.

News

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams to testify before Congress

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
Secretary of State Michael Adams will testify tomorrow before the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee.

News

Attorney General Cameron addresses nation Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
Cameron is the first African American independently elected to statewide office in Kentucky and the first Republican elected to the Attorney General’s office since 1948.

News

Secretary of State donates tablets to Lexington High School

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
50 Surface Pros delivered to Frederick Douglass High School