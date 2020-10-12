Tracking a cold front that brings showers and cooler conditions!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Moisture left behind from the remnants of Delta stick around, but not for long as a cold front sweeps through the region on Monday evening.

The commute this evening will have some seeing scattered showers and storms. Drive with caution as some storms could have moderate rain! (WBKO)

Ahead of the front, conditions will be partly to mostly cloudy with humid conditions for most of the day due to the ground moisture left behind from the remnants of Delta, which is out of the picture at this point. A cold front from the west will push in some scattered showers and storms, mainly after 1 p.m. through the evening hours. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight the showers and storms will quickly decrease as skies will clear out. Lows will fall in the mid-to-upper 40s for most!

Tuesday will be drier and cooler with highs near average in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday will be the next warmest day of the extended forecast with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s under sunny skies and south winds! Thursday will see more of a west wind with some humidity returning; enough to develop a stray shower or rumble of thunder during the day. Then a strong cold front will sweep through the region and give us some of the coolest conditions we’ve seen this season! Expect highs on Friday through the weekend to be in the upper 50s to low 60s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies! Long range computer models indicate that we will continue to see drier and cooler than normal conditions for the majority of the month of October into early November, so if you enjoy the heat enjoy Monday’s warm conditions if you can! If anything changes we will let you know here first on 13 News on the air, on our website or on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 81. Low 47. Winds SW at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 72. Low 46. Winds NE at 4 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 75. Low 56. Winds S at 7 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 94 (1930)

Record Low Today: 30 (1906)

Normal High: 73

Normal Low: 47

Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Sunset: 6:12 p.m.

UV Index: 4 (Low) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 12)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (1.0)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Moderate

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 74

Yesterday’s Low: 67

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip: 0.31″ (-0.90″)

Yearly Precip: 46.12″ (+7.42″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

