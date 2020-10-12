Advertisement

Warren County Jail’s “Christmas Spectacular” fundraises for charitable organizations

Warren county regional jail fundraising for third annual "Christmas Spectacular."
By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local organizations are prepping to make sure this Christmas is merry, despite hard times. Warren County Regional Jailer Stephen Harmon is putting together the “Christmas Spectacular” for the third year in a row.

“The spirit of Christmas definitely comes when you find ways to help other people," says Jailer Harmon

Harmon gives five of the jail shifts $250 to grow through fundraising to give back to charitable organizations. The break down is below:

Day Shift - Potter’s Children’s Home

Evening Shift - Home Instead’s “Santa to a Senior” **This program will not go on this year due to COVID-19**

Third Shift - Bowling Green Veterans Administration

Weekend Shift - Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program

Office Staff/Re-entry Staff/Road Crew - Southern Kentucky Re-entry Council

“It’s really rewarding and the staff here really get engaged with finding ways to benefit others instead of receiving something yourself," says Harmon.

The jail already started fundraising in September to get a jump start. The Salvation Army is one of five organizations receiving funds.

“They asked it to go toward angel tree for our kids, so what we do is take those funds and we put it into a pot of having to purchase extra toys for kids that did get adopted during Christmas season," explains Captain Michael Cox, Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army in Bowling Green.

Angel Tree is a program for families that meet the national poverty line. When they sign up, they get three needs and three wishes.

“We’ve had several come to our office afterwards and just share with us the excitement of what they got for Christmas, whether it be from Santa Claus or whether it be from their parents," says Captain Cox.

An unprecedented Christmas makes the funds more essential, according to Jailer Harmon.

“I can give the startup money, but yet they take it and make so much more out of it," he notes.

Donations can go through Warren County Jail or the separate organizations. Last year, the jail raised a total of $4,382.00 from the $1,250 Jailer Harmon contributed. Last year’s breakdown is below:

First Shift - Potter’s Children’s Home - $1,775.00

Evening Shift - Barren River Area Safe Space - $250.00

Third Shift - Home Instead’s “Santa to a Senior” Program - $250.00

Weekend Shift - Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program - $680.00

Office Staff/Re-entry Staff/Road Crew - St. Jude Children’s Hospital - $1,427.00

