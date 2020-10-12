Gov. Beshear reports 643 COVID-19 cases Monday, 3 deaths
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
The Governor reported 643 new COVID-19 cases raising the total number of Kentuckians infected since the outbreak began to 80,930. Beshear said the reported cases was the single highest reported for a Monday.
Gov. Beshear reported three deaths raising the death toll to 1,253.
