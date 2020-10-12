Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 643 COVID-19 cases Monday, 3 deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.

The Governor reported 643 new COVID-19 cases raising the total number of Kentuckians infected since the outbreak began to 80,930. Beshear said the reported cases was the single highest reported for a Monday.

Gov. Beshear reported three deaths raising the death toll to 1,253.

Kentucky COVID Facts 10-12-2020
Kentucky COVID Facts 10-12-2020(WBKO)

Watch below.

