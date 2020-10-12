Advertisement

WKU student restarts “Empower Your Health” chapter on campus

Western Kentucky University
Western Kentucky University(WKU)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2020
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A health-based group on campus is helping students make informed choices about their future.

Western Kentucky University student Symone Whalin is one of the founders of “Empower Your Health” on campus. The group keeps students informed on resources for reproductive health.

Whalin says the group’s goal is to make sure students are making the best health decisions when more freedom can lead to poor decisions.

“Empower Your Health is that we legitimately just want to give resources so students and people in the bowling green area can make the most informed decision," says Whalin.

The group is planning some upcoming events after taking a break over the summer. You can visit the group’s social media page here.

