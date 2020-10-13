Advertisement

21 day election underway; a look at early voting in Barren County

Early voting at the Barren County Clerk's Office.
Early voting at the Barren County Clerk's Office.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News continues team coverage on day one of early voting in Barren County, where things started off busy Tuesday morning.

“When I got here we had a line and folks even had their own chairs,” said Barren County Clerk, Helena Chase Birdwell.

By mid-morning there was not much of a line, but rather a steady stream of voters coming in and out.

“I waited about three minutes, but looks like more and more people are coming,” said voter, Ron Bowles.

“Voters are exiting out of a side door and you’ll scan your ballot into the voting machine as you exit out the side door,” explained Birdwell.

Meanwhile, there is something on the ballot that is slowing down the early voting process.

“The ballot was a little confusing, the back part," said Bowles.

Kentuckians will vote on TWO constitutional amendments this election. One is Marsy’s Law and the other is extending term limits for commonwealth attorneys, district judges and requiring district judges to have to have been licensed attorneys for at least eight years beginning in 2022.

Constitutional amendments on Kentucky ballot.
Constitutional amendments on Kentucky ballot.(WBKO)

“They’re not prepared for those two questions and they are very lengthy to read of course, ya know the wording of a constitutional amendment of course, is very legal and it’s really caused a lot of voter confusion," said Birdwell.

“The subject matter is rather in-depth unless you know exactly when you get here," said Bowles.

VIEW YOUR SAMPLE BALLOT HERE. Just click your county.

Early voting takes place in Barren County at the clerk’s office Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Mondays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can click here for more information on all the ways you can vote in Barren County.

