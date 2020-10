BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our cold front came blazing in with some breezy winds and cool temperatures. Now we will watch the temperatures drop overnight into the 40′s. Much of the week looks dry and partly to mostly sunny. Thursday we may see a stray shower but it is only a 20% chance. Temperatures really drop to end the week with highs Friday in the 50′s!

7 Day Forecast (WBKO)

