Early in person voting kicks off in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday kicked off early in-person voting across the state of Kentucky. All 120 counties within the state had at least one early in-person voting location.

There have been over 700 voters here at SKyPAC so far today.. the polls will be open until 4:30 PM today. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/YctFfsqFTc — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) October 13, 2020

“It is important for people to get out and vote for our community and our country,” said Larry Morris, a voter.

“It was just like election day would be. It was very simple. You showed your ID, they checked you off, they handed you your voting sheet, you check that off and then it got counted. At the end of the process I went out the exit door and that was it,” said Gary Tanner, a voter.

Warren County made SKyPAC their early in-person voting location. Doors opened at 8 a.m., and according to poll workers, the line made it all the way to the SoKY MarketPlace.

Here is what voting looks like inside of SKyPAC. Poll workers told me traffic has been steady since they opened at 8AM this morning. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/Qq9L3GAqMy — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) October 13, 2020

Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said if there is a long line, it is better for you to park over by the marketplace. There is special handicap parking out in front of SKyPAC and there is also parking at Circus Square Park.

“For handicap parking, we have it out front for anyone with a wheelchair, or if they are on oxygen and things like that. We have spaces right in front of the building that we would like for them to use. There is some at Circus Square which is right across the street. If we do line up, you are going to be required to enter from back at the SoKY Marketplace. That is how we have our social distancing marked off on the sidewalk. So probably your best parking is to park back at the back of SKyPAC at the SoKY Marketplace and walk. If you have some health issues that you cannot make that walk we do have parking out front,” said Yates.

Early in-person voting in Warren County. Posted by Allison Baker 13 News on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Voters who took part in the first day of early in-person voting said that in the late morning and early afternoon, lines were short and it only took them a few minutes to cast their votes.

“I brought my aunts with me and it took about 6 minutes to get everybody in and out. We got our ballots cast and we voted today,” said Chasity Rodgers, a voter.

Rodgers added that she decided to vote in person this time rather than mail in an absentee ballot.

“I wanted to come down here and cast my ballot and actually put it in the machine just to make sure that it is counted. I know that a lot of people have that concern and I just felt like it was more trustworthy to put it in the machine versus the mail,” said Rodgers.

One voter also volunteers her time to help at the polls on Election Day, so she thought it would bemore convenient to vote early.

“I love it because I actually work the booths on election day, so this is great for me that I can do it now instead of trying to wait,” said Lori Smith, a voter.

If you are making plans to vote early in-person, don’t forget to bring your driver’s license as it will help speed up your voting process.

“Drivers licenses just kind of speeds up the process a little bit, so we are using that because it is easier for the look upon our e-poll books -- but any form of a photo ID or a credit card we can look you up manually. It just makes it easier and it is more secure for you if you use your driver’s license to look up your voter registration,” added Yates.

Early voting in Warren County will be available at SKyPAC Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are in line by 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or by 12:30 on Saturday, you will still be able to vote.

“We would just love to see as many people in Warren County since there is no excuse. Any registered voter can come here and do the early voting. It is time to utilize-- that way you do not have to be there on election day.”

In addition to early in-person voting, there is also a separate door for those who are voting absentee. There are two drop boxes located within this entrance at SKyPAC. There is also a ballot drop box located at the old courthouse.

If you have already filled out your absentee ballot then you can also head out to SKyPAC and drop it off in the ballot drop box. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/AoyNN5NDzZ — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) October 13, 2020

SKyPAC will also serve as a polling location on election day, November 3, if you are unable to vote absentee or early in person.

