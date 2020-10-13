Advertisement

Enjoy The Outdoors This Evening

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We couldn’t ask for a better fall evening! We have clear skies overhead and temperatures will steadily fall into the night. Waking up Wednesday you may want a light jacket as morning lows will be in the mid 40′s. You can shed the jacket in the afternoon as we climb back to the mid to upper 70′s with sunshine. Our eyes are on Friday night as temperatures plummet into the 30′s which may cause some patchy frost.

