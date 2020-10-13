Advertisement

Glasgow traffic stop leads to three drug arrests

Sheena Lasley, 35; Michael Mitchell, 38; Myrna Mills, 46, all of Horse Cave were arrested during a traffic stop on drug related charges
Sheena Lasley, 35; Michael Mitchell, 38; Myrna Mills, 46, all of Horse Cave were arrested during a traffic stop on drug related charges(Barren County Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Happy Valley due to expired registration plates, in addition, the driver, Michael Mitchell, did not have a valid driver’s license.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a firearm that was confirmed stolen, Cocaine, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, and scales.

Mitchell and his two passengers Myrna Mills and Sheena Lasley were arrested on multiple drug charges among others.

Michael T. Mitchell of Horse Cave Ky., was arrested and charged with Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense, No Registration Plates, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon, Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (>OR= 4GMS Cocaine), Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm).

Myrna G. Mills of Cave City Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Sheena E. Lasley of Horse Cave Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (>OR= 4GMS Cocaine), Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified).

