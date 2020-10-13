Advertisement

KSP searching for missing Warren County teen

Ireland Scanlan, 16, was last seen in Bowling Green on Friday, October 9, 2020, near Scottsville Road.
Ireland Scanlan, 16, was last seen in Bowling Green on Friday, October 9, 2020, near Scottsville Road.(KSP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 3 is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Warren County.

KSP says 16-year-old Ireland Scanlan was last seen in Bowling Green on Friday, October 9, 2020, near Scottsville Road. Scanlan is described as a white female 5′6′' tall, roughly 120 pounds, with long brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white pullover shirt, camo leggings, and white shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the location of Ireland Scanlan is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green at 270-782-2010 or 877-416-1224.

