Advertisement

Purples hold off Raiders

14th District Tourney-Bowling Green vs Warren East
14th District Tourney-Bowling Green vs Warren East(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Purples held off a late rally by Warren East to take down the Raiders 4-2 in the 14th District Tournament.

Bowling Green led 3-0 in the early minutes of the second half. A pair of goals by Warren East’s Jefferson Rivera cut the lead to one.

Bowling Green’s Sergio Rodriguez would score in the final to minutes to ice the game for the Purples.

Bowling Green will now face South Warren in the semifinals on Tuesday, October 13 at 7:30 pm.

Warren East ends the season 3-4-2.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lady Gators advance to district title game.

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Hunter Smith
The Greenwood Lady Gators defeated Warren Central 3-0 to advance to the 14th District Title game on Wednesday.

Sports

Lady Dragons defeat Lady Raiders in opening round of 14th District Tournament

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT
Lady Dragons defeat Lady Raiders in opening round of 14th District Tournament

Sports

Lady Dragons edge Lady Raiders in opening round of 14th District Tournament

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The Lady Dragons will face the defending state champs, the Greenwood Lady Gators on Monday, October 12 at 6:00 pm.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Latest News

Sports

Marshall brings the thunder against WKU

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The Herd shows no rust in a 38-14 win over the Tops.

Football Friday Nights

FFN Week 5: Russellville Panthers defeat the Edmonson County Wildcats

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
FFN Week 5: Russellville Panthers defeat the Edmonson County Wildcats

Sports

Results from the first round of the boys' state golf tournament

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
After the first day of the Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac/KHSAA Boys' State Golf Championship, three golfers sit tied for the lead.

Sports

Pigrome, Narveson earn Conference Player of the Week Honors

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
A pair of Hilltoppers have earned Conference USA Player of the Week honors for their efforts in WKU’s 20-17 win over Middle Tennessee.

Sports

Hilltoppers earn first win of the season

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WKU is now 1-2 this season and 1-0 in Conference USA.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.