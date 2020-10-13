Purples hold off Raiders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Purples held off a late rally by Warren East to take down the Raiders 4-2 in the 14th District Tournament.

Bowling Green led 3-0 in the early minutes of the second half. A pair of goals by Warren East’s Jefferson Rivera cut the lead to one.

Bowling Green’s Sergio Rodriguez would score in the final to minutes to ice the game for the Purples.

Bowling Green will now face South Warren in the semifinals on Tuesday, October 13 at 7:30 pm.

Warren East ends the season 3-4-2.

