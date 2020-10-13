Seasonable and sunny for our Tuesday in south-central Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cold front moved through yesterday bringing light rain and breezy winds, today will see cool and dry conditions!

The drive this morning looks all clear! Expect some minor sun delays though; we recommend wearing sunglasses if you need to! (WBKO)

Tuesday will be drier and cooler with highs near average in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the north around 5 mph with gusts up to 10 mph possible.

Wednesday will be the next warmest day of the extended forecast with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s under sunny skies and south winds! Thursday will see more of a west wind with some humidity returning; enough to develop a stray shower or rumble of thunder during the day. Then a strong cold front will sweep through the region and give us some of the coolest conditions we’ve seen this season! Expect highs on Friday through the weekend to be in the upper 50s to low 60s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies!

Long range computer models indicate that we will continue to see drier and cooler than normal conditions for the majority of the month of October into early November, so if you enjoy the heat enjoy Monday’s warm conditions if you can! If anything changes we will let you know here first on 13 News on the air, on our website or on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 70. Low 46. Winds N at 4 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 77. Low 56. Winds S at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray PM shower possible. High 72. Low 42. Winds W at 11 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 92 (1928)

Record Low Today: 26 (1909)

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 47

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 6:11 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Moderate) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 26 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.7)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 83

Yesterday’s Low: 55

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 0.31″ (-1.00″)

Yearly Precip: 46.12″ (+7.32″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

