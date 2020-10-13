Advertisement

Seasonable and sunny for our Tuesday in south-central Kentucky!

Expect cool conditions with highs in the low 70s!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cold front moved through yesterday bringing light rain and breezy winds, today will see cool and dry conditions!

The drive this morning looks all clear! Expect some minor sun delays though; we recommend wearing sunglasses if you need to!
The drive this morning looks all clear! Expect some minor sun delays though; we recommend wearing sunglasses if you need to!(WBKO)

Tuesday will be drier and cooler with highs near average in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the north around 5 mph with gusts up to 10 mph possible.

Wednesday will be the next warmest day of the extended forecast with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s under sunny skies and south winds! Thursday will see more of a west wind with some humidity returning; enough to develop a stray shower or rumble of thunder during the day. Then a strong cold front will sweep through the region and give us some of the coolest conditions we’ve seen this season! Expect highs on Friday through the weekend to be in the upper 50s to low 60s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies!

Long range computer models indicate that we will continue to see drier and cooler than normal conditions for the majority of the month of October into early November, so if you enjoy the heat enjoy Monday’s warm conditions if you can! If anything changes we will let you know here first on 13 News on the air, on our website or on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 70. Low 46. Winds N at 4 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 77. Low 56. Winds S at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray PM shower possible. High 72. Low 42. Winds W at 11 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 92 (1928)

Record Low Today: 26 (1909)

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 47

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 6:11 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Moderate) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 26 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.7)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 83

Yesterday’s Low: 55

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 0.31″ (-1.00″)

Yearly Precip: 46.12″ (+7.32″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Cooling It Down For The Overnight

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Temperatures get quite chilly overnight but Tuesday looks sunny and peasant with temperatures in the 70's.

Weather

A Cold Front May Leave Behind A Few Rain Drops

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
A cold front cools us off tonight with a few raindrops.

Weather

WATCH - Cold Front Diving In

Updated: 13 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

WATCH - Scattered showers and storms this PM, cooler for tonight & Tuesday!

Updated: 18 hours ago
Temperatures are tumbling over the next seven days in south-central Kentucky!

Latest News

Weather

Tracking a cold front that brings showers and cooler conditions!

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Humid with scattered afternoon showers and storms today before cooler conditions return to south-central Kentucky!

News

WATCH - Patchy AM fog, then scattered PM storms

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT
Fog this morning in south-central Kentucky before we see scattered showers and storms later today from a cold front.

Weather

Delta To Dampen The Forecast

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
What is left of Delta will push more scattered rain to our backyards as we end out the weekend.

Weather

WATCH - Remnants Of Delta Brings More Rain For Sunday

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT

News

WATCH - Overcast evening, rain for the weekend!

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT
We are seeing rain and cooler conditions for the weekend.

News

WATCH - Warm today, cool and wet for the weekend!

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
We are warm today with showers starting late tonight through the weekend as Hurricane Delta is projected to move into our region by Sunday.