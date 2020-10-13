Advertisement

Senate Democrats’ fundraising success puts GOP on defensive

The windfall speaks to the energy coursing through a restive Democratic base that hopes to oust President Donald Trump and flip control of the Senate.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Senate candidates are mounting a push in Republican states that few would have thought were competitive just a few months ago, putting GOP control of the chamber at risk. In South Carolina, Sen. Lindsey Graham’s challenger, Democrat Jaime Harrison, shattered fundraising records with a $57 million haul. MJ Hegar in Texas reported raising over $13 million in her race against Republican Sen. John Cornyn. And even in deep-red Mississippi, Mike Espy reported raising $4 million in his rematch against Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. The windfall speaks to the energy coursing through a restive Democratic base that hopes to oust President Donald Trump and flip control of the Senate.

