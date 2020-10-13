South Central Bank to honor Veterans at 18th Annual Veterans Celebration

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Veterans Celebration will be an outdoor event with social distancing and safety measures being implemented.

For almost 20 years, South Central Bank has recognized those who have served in the United States military with The Veterans Breakfast, a time when those who wore the uniform were invited to come together and be honored for serving our nation.

This year, Veterans throughout the community are invited to drive through a marked parade route in the South Central Bank Operations Center parking lot where parade participants will be stationary and socially distant as veterans drive through to be recognized while remaining inside their vehicle. Veterans will be given a complimentary bagged breakfast.

South Central Bank Glasgow President, Owen Lambert believes the event is a small but important tribute to those who have fearlessly defended our country.

“We owe so much to our Veterans,” said South Central Bank Glasgow President Owen Lambert. “Without their sacrifice, none of us would have the freedom and liberties we enjoy every single day. We owe these men and women a tremendous debt of gratitude not only on this day but every day of the year.”

Social distancing and masks will be required by all spectators and participants in the parade and spectators are expected to remain in their vehicles at all times.

The 2020 Veterans Celebration will take place on Tuesday, November 10 at the South Central Bank Operations Center, 501 S. L. Rogers Wells Blvd., beginning promptly at 7 a.m. and concluding at 9 a.m.

The Glasgow Police Department will be directing traffic at the parking lot entrance on Cleveland Avenue.

