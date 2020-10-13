Two Morgantown Elementary teachers test positive for COVID-19

MORGANTWOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Butler County.

Butler County Schools Superintendent Robert Tuck confirmed the positive cases at Morgantown Elementary School just before noon Tuesday, and released the following statement:

“Morgantown Elementary School was informed of two staff members who have tested positive for Coronavirus as we have returned from Fall Break. The Butler County School System is committed to transparency and will continue to inform our community of positive results. We currently do not have any students who have been involved in contact tracing. Our custodial staff is currently following the CDC and Barren River District Health Department guidance for cleaning and disinfecting our schools for the safety of our students.”

The teachers are currently quarantined.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.