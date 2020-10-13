Advertisement

Two Morgantown Elementary teachers test positive for COVID-19

The teachers are currently in quarantine.
The teachers are currently in quarantine.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTWOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Butler County.

Butler County Schools Superintendent Robert Tuck confirmed the positive cases at Morgantown Elementary School just before noon Tuesday, and released the following statement:

“Morgantown Elementary School was informed of two staff members who have tested positive for Coronavirus as we have returned from Fall Break.  The Butler County School System is committed to transparency and will continue to inform our community of positive results.  We currently do not have any students who have been involved in contact tracing.  Our custodial staff is currently following the CDC and Barren River District Health Department guidance for cleaning and disinfecting our schools for the safety of our students.”

The teachers are currently quarantined.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

Coronavirus

Nevada man is first in North America to get coronavirus twice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The man first tested positive for COVID-19 in April and then tested positive again in June.

National Politics

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus.

National

Grim COVID forecast and a "second wave of devastation"

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
"A second wave of devastation is imminent." A warning on the pandemic coming from researchers at NYU as cases surge in more than 30 states.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US averaging 50,000 new coronavirus cases per day

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
One model predicts nearly 400,000 U.S. COVID deaths by February. A new study says it will all cost the economy $16 trillion.

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear reports 643 COVID-19 cases Monday, 3 deaths

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19.

National Politics

Confirmations hearings for Amy Coney Barrett begin

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
The Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett have begun.

National Politics

Mark Meadows refuses to talk to the press with his mask on

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says, "I’m not going to talk through a mask," and leaves a stakeout camera on Capitol Hill Monday after members of the press object to him taking off his mask.

Coronavirus

Facing eviction and unemployment amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT
|
In Texas, attorneys are trying to help people who are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Young adults may spark COVID hot spots

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT
|
By CNN staff
Coronavirus cases are increasing in nearly every state in the US and new CDC research suggests young adults may be the sparks in new virus hot spots.