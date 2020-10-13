Advertisement

United Way of Southern Kentucky speaks out on helping others during the COVID-19 pandemic

In the midst of the pandemic United Way of Southern Kentucky is doing its part to lend a helping hand to those in need.
In the midst of the pandemic United Way of Southern Kentucky is doing its part to lend a helping hand to those in need.(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the midst of the pandemic United Way of Southern Kentucky is doing its part to lend a helping hand to those in need.

"There are a lot of people who have never had to ask for help before who are looking for help. Whether that be because they have been laid off for a time frame, maybe they haven’t received their unemployment check yet. But they’re looking for help, and so we’re trying to connect them through our 211 center.” -- Ellie Harbaugh, Vice President & Director of Resource Development of United Way of Southern Kentucky

So what exactly is the 2-1-1 help line?

211 is a contact center, so it’s an easy number, people can call in order to get the services or information about services in our community. We are not providing the services directly out of our office, we’re making referrals to organizations in the community who have financial assistance that’s available food that’s available ways that they can help the individuals and the families,” says Harbaugh.

Harbaugh spoke about what it has been like working during the pandemic.

“Those first few weeks were very busy within our center, and we actually had to staff up during that we have seen a level off, but we still have a very high rate of calls that are coming in at this point. So 24/7, we’re here taking calls, and these calls are taking longer than they would outside of this time frame because people have greater needs. So we’re taking the time to make sure that they have a couple of different options.”

Harbaugh also says that because of the way they help its been easier adjusting to a new normal.

“Our work through 211 is through a call center, or a contact center, and we’re able to do that over the telephone. So we have limited face to face contact with folks.”

As uncertain times continue for everyone and a COVID-19 vaccine is currently in the works United Way says, “the needs that we’re going to see over the next year are going to be greater than probably what we’ve seen for many years. And in order to help our community continue to grow and have needs met, we need people to step up and help us.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Enjoy The Outdoors This Evening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Pleasant this evening with clear skies and temperatures in the 60's.

News

Early in person voting kicks off in Warren County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Early voting in Warren County will be available at SKyPAC Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM and on Saturday from 8 AM to 12:30 PM.

News

21 day election underway; a look at early voting in Barren County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News continues team coverage on day 1 of early voting in Barren County, where things started off busy Tuesday morning.

Weather

WATCH - Pleasant This Evening

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 776 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 14 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

News

KET offers educational resources for distance learning

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

South Central Bank to honor Veterans at 18th Annual Veterans Celebration

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Veterans Celebration will be an outdoor event with social distancing and safety measures being implemented.

Coronavirus

Two Morgantown Elementary teachers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Butler County Schools Superintendent Robert Tuck confirmed the positive cases at Morgantown Elementary School just before noon Tuesday.

News

WATCH - A cool and sunny afternoon!

Updated: 7 hours ago
The next couple of days will be seasonable, but after Thursday things will get chilly in south-central Kentucky!

News

KSP searching for missing Warren County teen

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Kentucky State Police Post 3 is actively investigating a missing 16 year old female from Warren County.