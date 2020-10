FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

Gov. Beshear announced 776 new cases of the virus Tuesday and 14 deaths. The total Kentuckians infected since the outbreak of the virus increased to 81,691 and the death toll rose to 1,269.



