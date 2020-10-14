Assisted living home finds creative way to celebrate Halloween

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - COVID-19 has no doubt changed many things in our lives, and now with holidays approaching those days will look different as well. Especially for nursing and assisted living homes, but one assisted living home is finding a creative way to celebrate the season and bring joy to the resident.

Hometown Manor Assisted Living in Glasgow and Russellville will host the 1st annual pumpkin decorating challenge. This is an event the whole community can be involved in.

“You can decorate your own pumpkin, families can decorate their own pumpkins, and businesses can decorate pumpkins, really we are open to anyone bringing a pumpkin and entering it," said Melinda Page, Community Relations Director.

With COVID-19 restrictions things have been different for the residents of hometown manor.

“Like everyone else, there has been a lot of socialization issues. So we are trying our best to keep our residents engaged," said Page.

They say that they hope that this pumpkin activity will bring joy to the residents.

“It brings a sense of community to them and joy to them. When they see all these uplifting pumpkins come in and they get to actually participate in voting for which one is the best decorated,"

added Page.

The residents are extremely excited to vote on the pumpkins and pick their favorite. Those at hometown manor added that your participation will not only bring them joy but make a difference in their day.

If you are interested in dropping off a pumpkin to enter in the contest you can call Melinda Page at 270-427-8969 or email her at melinda@hometownmanor.com.

