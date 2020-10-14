Advertisement

‘Barkley 2020’: Dog’s political signs make Nebraska neighborhood smile

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everywhere you turn, it seems, there are political signs. But soon a new kind of sign will be popping up in front of homes all over the Omaha-metro.

Maggie Perrigo works for sign company Curzon Promotional Graphics. That employment background — and all of the political signs she saw in her own neighborhood — gave her an idea.

“I just thought it would be really funny to put my dopey dogs face on a sign that looked like a serious political sign that, you know, a human would want — but it’s my dog’s face," Perrigo said with a laugh.

Well, she did, and her dog Barkley’s sign is making an impression.

Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.
Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.(Leigh Waldman)

“Within a couple of hours, people were walking by and laughing and taking pictures,” she said.

The sign features the 4-year-old boxer’s face and his campaign slogan: “I like cheese.” Perrigo said Barkley is a cheese snob — his favorites are hard cheeses.

“Parmesan, probably. Something a little salty," she said while feeding Barkley cheese on her front porch.

In less than a week’s time, her signs have started a movement.

“A lot of people want their own signs with their own dogs on it," Perrigo said.

Dogs like Lucy, whose sign says she is “begging for your vote”; or like Sergeant, who has a thing for squirrels.

Perrigo said she never intended for her dog’s sign to gain so much attention, but she’s happy it’s making people smile.

“I think it’s really cool that just putting a little yard sign out can make people laugh and think about something else I guess," she said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos

Updated: moments ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“I was broken, mind, body and spirit. I seen no way out. I didn’t want to wake up. I lost everything. I was homeless. I had lost my kids. I literally lost my mind. And I didn’t really think I’d ever snap back,” said Loman.

Weather

Rounding Out A Warm Wednesday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Not as cold tonight as lows only drop into the upper 50's.

News

Full interview City Commissioner candidate David Witty

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Full interview City Commissioner incumbent Sue Parrigin

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

ELECTION 2020: City Commissioner candidate David Witty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News full interview with Bowling Green City Commissioner candidate David Witty.

Latest News

News

ELECTION 2020: City Commissioner Incumbent Sue Parrigin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News full interview with Bowling Green City Commissioner incumbent Sue Parrigin.

News

Gov. Beshear reports single highest day of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

News

Assisted living home finds creative way to celebrate Halloween

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Hometown Manor Assisted Living in Glasgow and Russellville will host the 1st annual pumpkin decorating challenge

News

Hart County Schools moving to virtual classes starting October 15

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Due to COVID-19 the Hart County School system has decided to move to all virtual classes beginning Thursday, October 15.

News

Christmas Consignment sale coming up in November

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

The Pie Queen to host event at the Kentucky Castle

Updated: 7 hours ago