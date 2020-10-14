Dragons and Spartans advance to district championship
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Warren Central and South Warren are headed to the 14th District Championship.
The Dragons defeated the Greenwood Gators 2-0 and the Spartans took down the Bowling Green 5-0.
With the victories, both teams have earned a spot in the 4th Region Tournament.
The Dragons and Spartans faceoff Wednesday, October 13 at 7:30 pm.
