Dragons and Spartans advance to district championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Warren Central and South Warren are headed to the 14th District Championship.

The Dragons defeated the Greenwood Gators 2-0 and the Spartans took down the Bowling Green 5-0.

With the victories, both teams have earned a spot in the 4th Region Tournament.

The Dragons and Spartans faceoff Wednesday, October 13 at 7:30 pm.

