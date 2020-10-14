ELECTION 2020: City Commissioner candidate David Witty

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News full interview with Bowling Green City Commissioner candidate David Witty.

If anything, what are you going to do to ensure more affordable housing in Bowling Green? What kind of policies are currently in place or planned (if any) for more affordable housing?

A: “Okay, so as far as affordable housing goes, I think that what we have to look at is the cost of development for the housing. And, you know, I know we’ll have plenty of people who would be willing to build more affordable housing. But the issue is, is a an issue of profit profitability. And so what we need to do is possibly look into some federal grants that might be available to help with affordable housing, and things of that nature. But it’s hard to get anyone that is in business, to make a living through construction just to build something that would not be profitable for them.”

With 19 cities in KY that have adopted the Fairness Ordinance, do you believe Bowling Green should or shouldn’t have one. Why or why not?

A: “Okay, so in regards to the Fairness Ordinance, I believe that it is an issue that is actually beyond the scope of the city commission. I think that the Supreme Court back earlier in the summer ruled on a big part of this. And that sort of backs up what I’m saying is that my personal belief is, is it’s not an issue for the city to decide-- it’s more of a federal issue. And so if it come up again, in the city commission, I would vote no.”

Q: Do you have plans on expanding broadband internet within the city? If so, how?

A: “I’m very interested in looking at all options to expand broadband internet. I think that it is a key to help ensure the economic growth in this community. I know that when we are in competition with other cities, for companies that are looking to relocate, one of the things that is looked at quite a bit is the broad, broad, an internet. And so I am very interested into looking into any and all possibilities to help better the internet that we have here in Bowling Green.”

Q: What role do you think the city plays in keeping the community safe during COVID-19 -- even working with the county?

A: “Well, I think that one of the things that we can do is, you know, just try to follow the recommendations that the governor has set forth, you know-- it’s not necessarily because I enjoy wearing a mask, I don’t think anybody enjoys wearing a mask, but I wear a mask. One of the reasons is that I do have some high risk people in my family. And so I’ve heard people say that they don’t like wearing a mask, because they feel that they’re, you know, they’re not going to get it or they’re being told what to do. And the fact is the way that I look at it is that by wearing a mask, you know, I’m just being courteous of others. And I’ve had people tell me, well, you don’t have to worry Am I asked and everything, but I for the most part I continue to do, I think is, you know, I think as leaders of the city, we need to, you know, just sort of try to set the example as often as we can, and go ahead and just wear the mask. I do believe that one day this is going to pass whatever day that is, I don’t know. But this is going to pass one day. And we’re just going to look back on this and just be glad it’s over. But I do think that we should try to take precautions.”

Q: What ideas do you have to help diversify city leadership and employment?

A: “Okay. Well, you know, I would look at the the police department on that, and the police department has done an excellent job. Over the last several years. Chief Doug Hawkins or former chief Hawkins and current Chief Michael Delaney both adopted the philosophy that the number one trait that they were looking at in someone is their character. And I believe that, you know, Dr. Martin Luther King is famous for saying that we should be judged not by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character. Now, as a result of this, the Bowling Green police department is a very diverse organization. Many different races and nationalities work there. And I think that as a city, we should look first at someone’s character, you know, it shouldn’t matter. You know, what color they are, where they’re from, or anything like that. What matters is someone’s character and someone’s ability, you know, to get the job done. And, you know, I look back, those that know me well know, I have a strong sports background. And, you know, I look back when I played sports and you know, we didn’t we didn’t care. You know what color somebody was it was, you know, is that person going to help us win the game? Is that person going to make our team better? And I think that what we need to do as a city is just look at each person. And when they apply for a job and decide, is this the best person for the job? Is this the person that can do the most for our city? And that’s how we should look at it. And I don’t think that that race, you know, should come into play. Unfortunately, you know, it may have you know, at times in the past, but I don’t think it should come into play. I think that we should just look at character and ability to do the job.”

