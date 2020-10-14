Hart County Schools moving to virtual classes starting October 15

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to COVID-19, the Hart County School system has decided to move to all virtual classes beginning Thursday, October 15.

Assistant Superintendent Debbie Fowler provided the following statement regarding the schools' closure.

“Due to the increased number of COVID 19 cases in the Hart County School System and the difficulty to safely provide in-person instruction, in addition to working closely with the Barren River Area Health Department, Hart County Schools will be all virtual October 15 through October 28. We will return to our current A/B model on October 29 with the green group if all data is acceptable."

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.