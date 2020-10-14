Advertisement

One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident on I-69 in Madisonville, Tuesday

55-year-old Jesse Steven Gott, of Dexter, Mo. is pronounced dead after single vehicle accident in Hopkins Co.
55-year-old Jesse Steven Gott, of Dexter, Mo. is pronounced dead after single vehicle accident in Hopkins Co.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Madisonville, Ky. (WBKO) – Tuesday evening, the Kentucky State Police in Madisonville was called to investigate a fatal collision involving a commercial vehicle.

A preliminary investigation revealed 55-year-old Jesse Steven Gott, of Dexter, Mo., was operating a 2015 Peterbilt, with trailer-in-tow, southbound on I-69.

For an unknown reason, near mile marker 101, Mr. Gott’s vehicle crossed the median and both northbound lanes of travel.

The vehicle then struck a guardrail and the concrete bridge end of the Wells Road overpass, before overturning multiple times.

Jesse Gott was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.

