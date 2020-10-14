Advertisement

Rounding Out A Warm Wednesday

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a warm Wednesday across South Central Kentucky as many made it into the 80′s. The night hours will be a bit warmer than last night. We will wake up to morning lows Thursday morning in the upper 50′s. Clouds increase Thursday as a front dives in, it may drop a few sprinkles other wise we stay cooler in the low 70′s. The end of the weekend looks quite cool with possible patchy frost early Saturday as overnight lows drop into the mid 30′s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBKO)

