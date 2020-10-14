Advertisement

Virtual Kentucky Bourbon Festival opens Thursday

The festival celebrating Kentucky’s native spirit goes online this year due to the pandemic.
This Nov. 18 , 2013 photo shows an assortment of bourbons, in bottles from left, Maker's 46, Angels Envy, and Jefferson's Reserve in Concord, N.H. Picking a bourbon isnt the one-two-three choice it used to be. Theres been a boom in brands, especially from small, premium producers, not to mention a flood of new styles. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)(Matthew Mead | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
This year’s Kentucky Bourbon Festival that was postponed then moved online gets underway this week. Registration is free and open for online programs on topics ranging from food and whiskey pairing to the art of whiskey making and putting together cocktails with ordinary supermarket ingredients. There’s also a VIP package available for $150. Organizers said last year’s festival drew some 50,000 visitors from 40 states and more than 20 countries for its activities and concerts. For this year’s 29th annual festival, the board decided to shift to a virtual experience because of the coronavirus pandemic. The festival runs Thursday through Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

