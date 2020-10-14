Warren County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new deputy
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new deputy Wednesday morning.
Deputy Clark Arnold will be helping oversee the School Resource Officer Program and the SB-1 mandates.
Arnold retired as a Major from BGPD and returned to military service with the Army Reserves, recently concluding a 3-year active duty stint as the Command Sergeant Major with the 377 Theater Sustainment Command.
Arnold’s office will be at WCPS Board-Education building on Lovers Lane.
