Warren County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new deputy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new deputy Wednesday morning.

Deputy Clark Arnold will be helping oversee the School Resource Officer Program and the SB-1 mandates.

Arnold retired as a Major from BGPD and returned to military service with the Army Reserves, recently concluding a 3-year active duty stint as the Command Sergeant Major with the 377 Theater Sustainment Command.

Arnold’s office will be at WCPS Board-Education building on Lovers Lane.

