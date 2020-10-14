Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports single highest day of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,346 new cases of the virus Wednesday, raising the total Kentuckians infected since the beginning of the outbreak to 83,013. Removing the backlog cases reported last week makes the new totals the highest single-day number of cases reported.

Beshear reported 33 new cases in Warren County.

The Governor reported seven deaths, raising the death toll to 1,276.

