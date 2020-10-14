Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports single highest day of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,346 new cases of the virus Wednesday, raising the total Kentuckians infected since the beginning of the outbreak to 83,013. Removing the backlog cases reported last week makes the new totals the highest single-day number of cases reported.

Beshear reported 33 new cases in Warren County.

The Governor reported seven deaths, raising the death toll to 1,276.

Watch below.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.