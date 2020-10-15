BGMU to resume disconnects in November

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced Thursday that the company will resume normal disconnect practices on November 17.

BGMU says current balances will be subject to disconnect on bills with a due date on or after November 4. Late fees will be reinstated on commercial accounts in November and on residential accounts in January.

Past due balances on residential accounts will be evenly split into monthly installments according to the following:

Past Due Balance Pay Arrangement Up to $200 6 months $200-$500 9 months $500-$1000 12 months More than $1000 15 months

"The coronavirus pandemic has created financial hardship for many of our customers. To assist our residential customers, we will automatically set up pay arrangements for past due balances. Residential customers are not required to call the office to request an arrangement. Customers with a past due balance should watch the mail for a letter from BGMU explaining pay arrangements. Customers are welcome to pay the balance in full if an extension is not needed. If customers need more time to spread out payments, they can call the office at 270-782-1200 to discuss payment options."

BGMU said the company has accumulated more than $1.1 million dollars in past due balances and waived more than $351,000 dollars in late fees after suspending disconnects and late fees due to the pandemic. Late fees will be reinstated on commercial accounts in November and on residential accounts in January.

BGMU and TVA established a Community Care Fund at the Bowling Green-Warren County Welfare Center, and customers are encouraged to contact them at 270-843-5340 for financial assistance. Customers may also contact Community Action and United Way for assistance.

