BGMU to resume disconnects in November

Bowling Green Municipal Utilities
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities(BGMU)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced Thursday that the company will resume normal disconnect practices on November 17.

BGMU says current balances will be subject to disconnect on bills with a due date on or after November 4. Late fees will be reinstated on commercial accounts in November and on residential accounts in January.

Past due balances on residential accounts will be evenly split into monthly installments according to the following:

Past Due BalancePay Arrangement
Up to $2006 months
$200-$5009 months
$500-$100012 months
More than $100015 months

BGMU said the company has accumulated more than $1.1 million dollars in past due balances and waived more than $351,000 dollars in late fees after suspending disconnects and late fees due to the pandemic. Late fees will be reinstated on commercial accounts in November and on residential accounts in January.

BGMU and TVA established a Community Care Fund at the Bowling Green-Warren County Welfare Center, and customers are encouraged to contact them at 270-843-5340 for financial assistance. Customers may also contact Community Action and United Way for assistance.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

