Chaney’s Dairy Barn receives federal grant to expand product production

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie and Kentucky’s State Director of the USDA Rural Development stopped by Chaney’s Dairy Barn Wednesday afternoon to present a $250,000 grant. The funding is part of the USDA Rural Development’s Value-Added Producer Grant. You can click here to learn more about the program and what it does.

“It’s been a long, hard journey and I’m really proud of our family and what we’ve all done together,” Debra Chaney said.

The dairy barn started production of ice cream with their milk product, and are now expanding to bottle pasteurized milk to place in grocery stores and other local vendors. This venture takes a lot of work and is not cheap, but the grant will help kick start the process.

“It’s going to help the burden of finances we currently feel especially with COVID and the dairy industry,” Debra Chaney said.

The goal is to help the local economy as more vendors would buy milk from the dairy barn as it is produced

"Kentucky’s dairy farmers are an important part of our Commonwealth’s economy,” Kentucky’s State Director of the USDA Rural Development Hilda Legg explained. “We were able to give them support to look for new marketing avenues to develop a new approach to get their new pasteurized bottled milk into the marketplace.”

Congressman Brett Guthrie made two other stops in South-Central Kentucky on Wednesday to announce federal grant money. One of those stops was in Brownsville where $50,000 is going to help physical security at the Brownsville City Hall.

“From municipal airports to libraries, we have helped rural communities across the Commonwealth improve essential community facilities and services,” said Legg.

These security measures include steel doors, door releases with ID badges for controlled access, bullet-proof glass enclosures, and security software with cameras and data protection. This grant was made through the Community Facilities Program with funding included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act that President Trump signed into law on June 6, 2019

Congressman Guthrie was also present in Bowling Green as $84,000 in federal grant funding was announced for Connected Nation. The non-profit will use the funds to provide employment opportunities and business coaching to veterans and military family members with remote-based jobs. The project service area will include Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd, and Trigg counties.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.