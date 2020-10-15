Crime Stoppers: Dillard’s Theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft that took place on Oct. 7, 2020 at Dillard’s in Greenwood Mall.

Police say a store employee them two men and a woman entered the store and walked to the area that contained the North Face items. On surveillance, all three were observed taking numerous items off of the racks and exiting the store without paying for them.

It’s estimated the trio took over $5,000 worth of clothing.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.