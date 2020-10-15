Advertisement

High-level command being reactivated at Fort Knox

Fort Knox exterior view which resides in Kentucky. 1974 photo. (AP Photo)
Fort Knox exterior view which resides in Kentucky. 1974 photo. (AP Photo)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A senior-level U.S. Army command that has a 100-year history will be reactivated at a ceremony at Fort Knox. The V (Fifth) Corps haven’t been in an active status since 2013 in Wiesbaden, Germany. The command of about 600 soldiers will be one of four Army corps headquarters. Its mission will focus on supporting U.S. interests in Europe. A portion of the command will be stationed at a forward post in Poland.

