KSP investigates two vehicle fatal collision in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a two vehicle fatal collision that happened on Wednesday just before 4 p.m.

According to KSP, 46-year-old Lisa Cooper, of Columbia, was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry east bound on KY 900 when she crossed into the oncoming lane, striking a westbound 1989 International log truck driven by 63-year-old Tommy Cape, also of Columbia.

KSP said Cooper was not wearing her seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Adair County Coroner. Cape was belted and treated for minor injuries by Adair County EMS.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.