Advertisement

McGrath faces strong headwinds in mission to oust McConnell

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath
Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Amy McGrath was in elementary school when Mitch McConnell was first elected to the Senate. Now, 36 years later, the Democrat and retired Marine combat pilot has set her sights on a mission no one else has achieved — ending the Republican leader’s career. McGrath will have to overcome strong headwinds to deny McConnell a seventh term. As Senate majority leader, he wields considerable power. McConnell points to his longevity and the power inherent in his position as valuable assets for the Bluegrass State. McGrath characterizes McConnell’s decades in the Senate as a symptom of all that ails American politics.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Full interview City Commissioner candidate David Witty

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Full interview City Commissioner incumbent Sue Parrigin

Updated: 16 hours ago

Politics

Senate Democrats’ fundraising success puts GOP on defensive

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Senate candidates are mounting a push in Republican states that few would have thought were competitive just a few months ago, putting GOP control of the chamber at risk.

Politics

Mitch McConnell debates Democratic rival Amy McGrath

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky voters are about to get their first, and potentially only, chance to see a debate between Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.

Latest News

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

McGrath tries to turn McConnell’s seniority into liability

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Amy McGrath is trying to turn Mitch McConnell’s Senate seniority into a liability.

Politics

Kentucky Democrats outpacing GOP in absentee ballot requests

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Democrats have built a big lead over Republicans in requesting absentee ballots for the November election.

News

Governor Beshear announces funding for access road in South Cooper Industrial Park in Barren County

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
The local authority is in the process of acquiring 152 acres for the site.