McGrath faces strong headwinds in mission to oust McConnell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Amy McGrath was in elementary school when Mitch McConnell was first elected to the Senate. Now, 36 years later, the Democrat and retired Marine combat pilot has set her sights on a mission no one else has achieved — ending the Republican leader’s career. McGrath will have to overcome strong headwinds to deny McConnell a seventh term. As Senate majority leader, he wields considerable power. McConnell points to his longevity and the power inherent in his position as valuable assets for the Bluegrass State. McGrath characterizes McConnell’s decades in the Senate as a symptom of all that ails American politics.

