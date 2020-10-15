Advertisement

New drivers training course at NCM Motorsports Park

By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you or someone you know needs driver’s training or a refresher course, the NCM Motorsports Park will be offering that service in the coming weeks to the public.

The President and CEO of the National Corvette Museum Dr. Sean Preston alongside Andy Pilgrim officially announced the new drivers training course.

In an effort to help other drivers, a couple from Cincinnati, Jan Rue, and Mark Heusinkveld donated a white 1999 Corvette.

Pilgrim spoke about the importance of taking the driving course.

“My car really hasn’t been driven at all this year other than coming down here which is really kind of a waste, we were actually thinking of selling it, and when we heard of Andy Pilgrim’s program for drivers safety for young people we thought that was an awesome way to share the love of Corvettes with some new purchasers down the road someday.” -- Jan Rue, donated her Corvette to the program

“The supervised driving time parent’s need to understand that it is absolutely critical because the children need to unlearn some of the things that 90% of parents its no good when the parent uses the phone all the time for texting and messaging with and manipulating and then say to the student don’t use your phone while driving, it’s ok for me cause I’ve been driving for 20 years, it’s not ok for anybody.” -- Andy Pilgrim, an inductee of the Corvette Hall of Fame and former factory team driver for Corvette and Cadillac

Pilgrim says there is no cost to take part in the program if you drive your own car.

But if you’d like to participate and drive that Corvette there may be a small fee.

