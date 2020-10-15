Advertisement

Rain Pushing Through This Evening

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As a cold front pushes through this evening bringing some showers. As it moves through we look for cool temperatures to fall in with some folks picky up patchy frost overnight. As we head into Friday, sunshine sticks around but it will be much cooler so have a jacket ready, day time high only near 60′s with overnight lows getting quite chilly. Expect patchy frost again as we head into the early morning hours on Saturday. The weekend loos fairly dry, cool, and comfortable.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBKO)

