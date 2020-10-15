Rich Pond Elementary Principal Moving to GRREC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Warren County Public Schools are looking for a new principal. Dan Costellow told 13 News Wednesday night, he is resigning his position as Rich Pond Elementary’s principal to accept a new role at the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative on October 27, 2020.

Costellow says there will be a series of meetings at Rich Pond beginning October 22, 2020 to select a new principal.

