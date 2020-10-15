Sen. Rand Paul discusses confirmation of Barrett, court packing, KY Constitutional amendments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul was in South Central Kentucky on Thursday where he stopped at a home development site off Matlock Road in Warren County. Paul spoke about a variety of issues affecting the Commonwealth and the nation. First, the confirmation hearing of Amy Coney Barrett.

Sen. John Cornyn, (R) Texas: “You know, most of us have multiple notebooks and notes and books and things like that in front of us. Can you hold up what you’ve been referring to in answering our questions? Is there anything on it?”

Amy Coney Barrett, Supreme Court Nominee: “A letterhead that says United States Senate.”

Sen. John Cornyn, (R) Texas: “That’s impressive.”

“The hearings you’ve seen that she’s a very accomplished woman. She’s intelligent, she’s an academic. I think it’s pretty impressive to see her in committee with no notes whatsoever, responding to hundreds and hundreds of different cases. The senators had long speeches with binders of thousands of pages of notes. She sat there with a blank sheet of paper was able to respond in an intelligent fashion to all of that,” said Sen. Paul.

@RandPaul spoke to the Builders Association of south central Kentucky today in Warren Co. I spoke with him about a variety of issues affecting Kentucky and the nation coming up on 13 News @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/9e6iP8YDpz — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) October 15, 2020

This year’s Kentucky election features two amendments to the state’s constitution listed on the ballot, one would limit the terms of District Court judges and Commonwealth attorneys. Paul says he is in favor.

“So in general, I’ve always been for term limits. And I ran on that as part of my campaign. In Washington, I have a bill that would create a constitutional amendment to have term limits in Washington. Also, for Washington, though, it has to be every state you can’t have one state versus the other. I think what we’re talking about here would be just for state office, and that is something I support,” said Sen. Paul.

Senator Paul also spoke about court packing, the COVID-19 pandemic blame game, and much more. You can find the full interview below.

