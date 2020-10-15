Tracking a strong cold front that brings chill, frost to Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last few days in south-central Kentucky have been dry and warm, but that is about to change as a strong cold front advances through the region!

Before you leaf the house, check this out! Things get chilly and dry for Friday and Saturday! (WBKO)

We have our sights on a cold front that will bring in some cool and dry weather for the end of the week. Until then, this morning will start off with mostly sunny skies with clouds increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s and low 70s around the lunch hour before the front passes through, which will cause temperatures to drop during the afternoon and skies to be mostly cloudy. Behind the front will be breezy northwest winds between 10-15 miles per hour with gusts around 20 mph at times. Additionally, there will be some isolated showers and even a rumble of thunder, but the activity will be light at best as the front is more powerful with temperatures versus moisture.

Tonight skies will clear out with north winds between 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop dramatically late in the low 40s and upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible, especially for folks to the north of Bowling Green. Friday will be chilly throughout the day despite sunshine as north winds between 5-10 mph will keep the Canadian air mass at bay with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s for most with a few low 60s on home thermometers. Friday night into Saturday will see the coldest air since this past spring as lows will fall in the mid 30s for most spots. Frost is more likely for areas to the north, but frost is also possible for most of south-central Kentucky including Bowling Green! Take the sensitive potted plants inside if you are able to or decorate them up with a couple layers of thick sheets so they can be a festive ghost for Halloween!

Saturday will be somewhat warmer, but temperatures will still be 5-10 degrees below average for this time of the year with sunshine. Sunday will see more cloud cover but temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s. A stray shower is possible Sunday night into Monday, but the daylight hours on Sunday should stay dry. Monday and Tuesday could both see stray showers, but generally should be dry under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. Long range forecast models are having a difficult time on what the pattern may look like going forward for the end of the month. Right now, it looks like we will be near to slightly below average for temperatures with seasonable moisture, but that may change with updates -- stay with 13 News and the First Alert Weather team so you will be notified before anyone else. We will keep you posted on the air, online or on our WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing. Isolated PM shower possible. High 72. Low 39. Winds NW at 11 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Frost possible. High 59. Low 36. Winds N at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Frost possible. High 64. Low 45. Winds S at 8 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 87 (1924, 1920, 1897)

Record Low Today: 29 (1901)

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 46

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 6:08 p.m.

UV Index: 4 (Low) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 27 / Small Particulate Matter: 29)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.8)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 82

Yesterday’s Low: 44

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.31″ (-1.21″)

Yearly Precip: 46.12″ (+7.11″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

