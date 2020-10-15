Advertisement

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall visits Glasgow

By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend you can take a glimpse of history with the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Glasgow.

The wall is a replica of the one in Washington D.C. honoring the lives lost during the Vietnam War.

Some of the veterans who help with the traveling wall spoke about the impact it has had on their lives especially in the healing process.

“These guys here, they’re the heroes, not here. We came home. These guys didn’t. This wall means more than I can’t even say what it means, that’s brothers that were given up so we could come home.” -- Bruce Wilcoxson, Vietnam Veteran

James Wylie a Vietnam Veteran says “the people that sacrificed their lives that’s the reason y’all got freedom today to do some of the things you’re doing, we might not approve because when you don’t stand for the flag, you’re dishonoring them.”

The Vietnam Travelling Memorial Wall will be at Beaver Trail Park from October 15th thru October 19th.

They are looking for community volunteers to have a presence at the wall for 24 hours while it is in the community.

There are two-hour time slots available from 9 am to 9 pm on Oct 15, Oct 16, Oct 17, and Oct 18th.

If you’d like to volunteer contact Cherie Vaughan at 270-590-1410 or email her at cherie@mainstreetbedandbreakfast.net and let her know what 2-hour shift you would like.

