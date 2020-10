FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of coronavirus in Kentucky.

The Governor reported 1,260 new cases of the virus Thursday. Beshear said there were 49 new cases in Warren County.

Gov. Beshear reported 20 deaths.

Kentucky COVID Facts 10-15-2020 (WBKO)

