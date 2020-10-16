Barren County Detention Center reports zero cases of COVID-19

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Detention Center says there are currently zero known cases of COVID-19 in the facility. On September 19, 2020, they reported a total of 73 active cases (including inmates and staff) within the facility.

The contracted medical staff will continue to conduct Covid-19 rapid tests on any inmate or staff displaying symptoms and screening procedures will resume.

The Barren County Detention Center is open for visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Community work details will reassume on Monday October 19..

